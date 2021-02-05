WH Econ. Boushey: Aid to families absolutely necessary

White House economist Boushey response to US employment report
- Aid to families absolutely necessary given continued high unemployment levels and uncertainty about the virus
- Raising minimum wage critical for workers at bottom end of labor market; sites past bipartisan support in states
- It should be priority to ensure unemployment benefits are available for as long as necessary
- Reflects criticism that Bidens relief plan would threaten inflation, says cost of inaction far outweigh its cost of doing too much
Needless to say the comments are in line with the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion Covid and stimulus package.