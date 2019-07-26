WH Kudlow: Rules out any currency intervention

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on CNBC

The dollar has moved higher after WH Larry Kudlow said that the WH rules out any currency intervention
  • Does not agree that Pres. Trump wants a weaker dollar
But he does say:
  • Trump is concerned other countries may be manipulating their own currencies lower
  • Trump wants a steady dollar
He adds:
  • If US China trade talks go well, does not expect more tariffs
  • Auto tariffs on Europe are on hold for months
  • Lighthizer has prepared 301 action against France after digital tax
  • Trump encouraged Apple's Cook to move ops out of China
