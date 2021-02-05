WH Presser: There is still time for bipartisan work on stimulus
The clock is ticking
Although it seems that the Dems have paved the way for the stimulus deal, WH Press Sec. Psaki is out saying:
- There is still time for bipartisan work on stimulus
She adds:
- Biden to focus on bipartisan engagement next week
- To visit Pentagon on Wednesday and National Inst. on Health on Thursday
- To virtually to were vaccination centers on Monday
- The national Security Council principles committee meeting on Friday is focused on the Middle East. The policy will not be decided at NSC meeting
- WH to work with FEMA on large vaccine sites
- Many options are under review for vaccine communication
- Won't set timetable for stimulus bill