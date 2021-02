What a comeback in the stock market





The Nasdaq is 3.8% from the lows and now down just 0.3% on the day. The S&P 500 is up 0.3%.





Never doubt the power of Powell. He offered plenty of reminders today that interest rates aren't going up any time soon.





This puts the whole equity market on a better footing now that the weak hands have been shaken out.





It's still 35 minutes to the close but this is a good look for yen and CHF crosses.