What's ahead on the European calendar?

Key scheduled events

It is a relatively busy end to the week with a flurry of European PMI's due out, so that should foster some action across the EURUSD. The general sentiment is leaning positive with equity futures higher, VIX lower, a pick up in bond yields, and the Dollar index pulling away from the 93 level. So the pullback from the disappointment post FOMC is still ongoing. PMI's should provide a catalyst for some movement on the EURUSD this am.





0700 UK retail sales

0800 Swiss Money Supply

0815 French flash PMI's

0830 German flash PMI's

0900 Eurozone flash PMI's

0930 UK PMI's

1100 UK CBI trends









Key events and speakers

Brexit talks are still ongoing in Brussels, so always be prepared for GBP volatility while they are going on. Aside from that there are no scheduled speeches of major impact.



