White House: Biden meeting this afternoon with GOP on infrastructure

Press Sec. Psaki

Pres. Biden meeting this afternoon with GOP on infrastructure



Put forth a reasonable counteroffer

WH offered a counter proposal on infrastructure from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion



Counteroffer reflects the view that Republican offer excludes proposals that are key to US growth



Pres. Biden remains opposed to gas tax, user fees, raising taxes on American earning less than 400,000

The White House said that the president will release the details of the proposal later today.







Pres. Biden proposed a $2.25 trillion structure plan. The GOP came back with a $568 million plan. The plan included raising gas taxes and user fees, which is off the table for Pres. Biden. The president is proposing a rise in the corporate tax rate to pay for the plan.

