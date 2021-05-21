White House: Biden meeting this afternoon with GOP on infrastructure
Press Sec. Psaki
- Pres. Biden meeting this afternoon with GOP on infrastructure
- Put forth a reasonable counteroffer
- WH offered a counter proposal on infrastructure from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion
- Counteroffer reflects the view that Republican offer excludes proposals that are key to US growth
- Pres. Biden remains opposed to gas tax, user fees, raising taxes on American earning less than 400,000
The White House said that the president will release the details of the proposal later today.
Pres. Biden proposed a $2.25 trillion structure plan. The GOP came back with a $568 million plan. The plan included raising gas taxes and user fees, which is off the table for Pres. Biden. The president is proposing a rise in the corporate tax rate to pay for the plan.