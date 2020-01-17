White House plan to juice the stock market ahead of the election (via Fox!)
Fox Business reports on election year stimulus plans by the US administration - Fox not naming sources:
- White House officials are scrambling to produce an election year fiscal stimulus plan
- likely to include tax cuts to juice the economy and stock market ahead of the 2020 presidential contest
- Larry Kudlow, Trump's director of the National Economic Council, is leading the effort.
- measures being discussed ... like increasing the earned income tax credits, which is a subsidy targeted at lower-income workers with families, and cutting corporate and individual tax rates … also been talk of proposing payroll tax cuts
I hope there is not too much outrage over this, its not like no one has ever done this before, right?
