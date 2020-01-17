White House plan to juice the stock market ahead of the election (via Fox!)

Fox Business reports on election year stimulus plans by the US administration - Fox not naming sources:

White House officials are scrambling to produce an election year fiscal stimulus plan

likely to include tax cuts to juice the economy and stock market ahead of the 2020 presidential contest

Larry Kudlow, Trump's director of the National Economic Council, is leading the effort.

measures being discussed ... like increasing the earned income tax credits, which is a subsidy targeted at lower-income workers with families, and cutting corporate and individual tax rates … also been talk of proposing payroll tax cuts

