White House: Stepping back from stimulus negotiations

White House changes tune from stimulus negotiations

Before the election, Pres. Trump said that he wanted to do a larger deal than the Dems were proposing. That tune has changed after the election.





The White House administration is now saying that they are stepping back from stimulus negotiations.





Of course, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (and WH Covid negotiator) is out with the Covid from the election day party at the White House. There has not been much from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin over the last week of so as well.





Senate Majority Leader McConnell is saying:

