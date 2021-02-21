White House supports studying the merits of a financial transaction tax (stock trading tax) after GameStop frenzy
US media (CNN) with the report that'll upset stock traders
Citing a White House spokesperson
- The potential impact of a financial transaction tax on GameStop-like trading deserves additional study and can be part of a greater evaluation of such a tax for revenue and market stability
Any tax on stock, bond and derivative trading transactions would face fierce opposition from Wall Street.