White House supports studying the merits of a financial transaction tax (stock trading tax) after GameStop frenzy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US media (CNN) with the report that'll upset stock traders 

Citing a White House spokesperson
  • The potential impact of a financial transaction tax on GameStop-like trading deserves additional study and can be part of a greater evaluation of such a tax for revenue and market stability
Any tax on stock, bond and derivative trading transactions would face fierce opposition from Wall Street.




