WHO chief: It will take 12-18 months for a coronavirus vaccine

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's a long wait

So many people have told me there will be a vaccine but it's tremendously difficult to develop and (especially) to test a vaccine. You need to prove that it's safe and effective before you start producing it. It also takes time to produce enough of it to vaccinate the 7 billion people in the world.

