Wilbur Ross: US-China trade deal will be done 'in all likelihood'
Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross
- There is a very high probability that a deal will be reached
- Chinese agricultural purchases and execution of those are an issue
- Huawei not an appropriate player in the US 5G space
- US will have deal with China or keep tariffs
Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat. Yet, markets continue to lap it all up. USD/JPY touches a new day high of 108.78 and looks to challenge the 100-hour moving average now.
Looks like risk trades just got a shot in the arm ahead of US trading.