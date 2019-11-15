Wilbur Ross: US-China trade deal will be done 'in all likelihood'

Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross





There is a very high probability that a deal will be reached

Chinese agricultural purchases and execution of those are an issue

Huawei not an appropriate player in the US 5G space

US will have deal with China or keep tariffs

Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat. Yet, markets continue to lap it all up. USD/JPY touches a new day high of 108.78 and looks to challenge the 100-hour moving average now.





Looks like risk trades just got a shot in the arm ahead of US trading.



