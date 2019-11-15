Wilbur Ross: US-China trade deal will be done 'in all likelihood'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross


  • There is a very high probability that a deal will be reached
  • Chinese agricultural purchases and execution of those are an issue
  • Huawei not an appropriate player in the US 5G space
  • US will have deal with China or keep tariffs
ForexLive
Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat. Yet, markets continue to lap it all up. USD/JPY touches a new day high of 108.78 and looks to challenge the 100-hour moving average now.

Looks like risk trades just got a shot in the arm ahead of US trading.

