Wisconsin result Wednesday. Michigan Friday. Pennsylvania Thursday.
States letting folks know their results will not be announced tonight.
- Wisconsin result should be Wednesday.
- Michigan is saying not until Friday.
- Pennsylvania saying Wednesday or Thursday.
The core expectation going into the presidential election was there not be a result on Tuesday evening.
Trump appears to be in the lead position and may well claim victory this evening, as he has said he will.
Tnis going to come down to a game if inches .