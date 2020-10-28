WSJ report - Pelosi Says Details of Coronavirus Package Could Change After Election

The Wall Street Journal with remarks from House Leader Pelosi

Says the coronavirus relief plan she has been discussing with the White House could change in the lame-duck session of Congress:

There’s very little that we have a commitment from them on.

We have, shall we say, narrowed our differences

What [Mr. Mnuchin] and I have agreed upon—on how we would go forward—is not necessarily what the Republican Senate will vote on

That is up to the president to convince them that the agreement we have with him is one that will be honoured by them

---

Stay tuned now for after the election.







