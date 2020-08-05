WSJ reports that "Convalescent Plasma Reduced Death Rate Among Covid-19 Patients"
A Wall Street Journal piece citing a "large national study".
- Hospitalized Covid-19 patients who received transfusions of blood plasma rich with antibodies from recovered patients reduced their mortality rate by about 50%
The study was presented last weekend so I am not sure why the Journal is saying this is an 'exclusive'. But, there you go.
More:
- researchers said they saw signs that the treatment might be working in patients who received high levels of antibodies in plasma early in the course of their illness
- based their conclusions on an analysis of about 3,000 patients
Here is link to the piece (may be gated)