WSJ reports that "Convalescent Plasma Reduced Death Rate Among Covid-19 Patients"

A Wall Street Journal piece citing a "large national study".

Hospitalized Covid-19 patients who received transfusions of blood plasma rich with antibodies from recovered patients reduced their mortality rate by about 50%

The study was presented last weekend so I am not sure why the Journal is saying this is an 'exclusive'. But, there you go.





More:

researchers said they saw signs that the treatment might be working in patients who received high levels of antibodies in plasma early in the course of their illness

based their conclusions on an analysis of about 3,000 patients















