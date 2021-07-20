WSJ reprt that a US-German Deal on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline is expected soon
Announcement expected as soon as Wednesday
- Nord Stream 2 is a Russian natural-gas pipeline
- Russia will be able to double the volume of natural gas exported directly to Germany via the pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea, while bypassing an existing route through Ukraine
Via the WSJ:
- Biden administration will effectively waive Washington's longstanding opposition to the pipeline. Germany under the agreement will agree to assist Ukraine in energy-related projects and diplomacy.
Link here for more (may be gated)