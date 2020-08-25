WTI crude oil closes at the highest since the pandemic started but key level looms

Crude higher on the day





The looming hit and shutdowns from Hurricane Laura have given crude a lift today. WTI closed up 73-cents to $43.35. That's near the $43.57 high of the day.





The storm is likely to grow into a major hurricane and has shut down most of US offshore production along with gulf coast refineries.



The high of the day was just shy of the Aug high of $43.52 and that's a key level to watch in WTI. The bigger level that I'm watching is $46.10 in Brent crude. It also finished at a closing high today but needs to get above the 200dma and Aug high of $46.23.









Oil has been languishing around these levels for weeks but the trend has been gently higher. This looks like it could be a true break but you have to be careful in hurricane season because the whipsaws and fake breaks can be brutal.

