WTI settles at the highest since 2018

Big week for oil





WTI settled up 81-cents to $69.62 today. That's the highest settlement since 2018 and the intraday high of $69.76 was also the highest since then.







On the week, oil gained nearly 5% despite continued concerns about coronavirus and OPEC+ offering no surprises. The tailwind appeared to be Iran with nuclear talks failing to get over the finish line. They will resume on Wednesday so there are risks ahead but they're two way. A deal is mostly priced in but there's clearly some kind of last-minute sticking point. But if they don't happen this week, they'll surely be suspended until after the June 18 election.





Politico reports:





Negotiators have produced at least 20 pages of text with various options on how to solve the remaining hurdles. Among them are a dispute over how to handle Iran's advanced centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium, as well a disagreement over whether inspectors have sufficient access to Iran's nuclear sites. The U.S. and European powers are also pushing to include a mention of follow-on talks that would address Iran's ballistic missile program and broader regional behavior.



