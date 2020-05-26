Wuhan's 'Bat woman' says coronavirus is "just the tip of the iceberg"

Shi Zhengli is known as China's "bat woman" due to her work as deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology

Is a virologist recognised internationally for her work on coronavirus in bats

Speaking in an interview on Chinese state television she said viruses being discovered now are "just the tip of the iceberg"

called for international cooperation in the fight against epidemics



research into viruses needs scientists and governments to be transparent and cooperative

"If we want to prevent human beings from suffering from the next infectious disease outbreak, we must go in advance to learn of these unknown viruses carried by wild animals in nature and give early warnings"

"If we don't study them there will possibly be another outbreak."









