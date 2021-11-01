Yellen: Believes that Biden will decide on Fed chair position 'reasonably soon'
Further remarks by Yellen in an interview with Reuters
- Powell has reputation for being 'credible and capable'
- But other candidates would be similarly perceived
Not giving much away here. It mainly boils down to a choice between Powell and Brainard but time is running out as Powell's term is due to expire in February next year. Congress will also need time to consider any nominations and vote on it - more so if the choice isn't to reappoint Powell for the Fed chair position.