Yellen to Treasury?

One report says she is the favourite





Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen could be the next Treasury Secretary, according to a report in The American Prospect.





One thing that bugs me about the report is that the headline is: 'Biden Poised to Name Ron Klain, Janet Yellen to Key Positions' while the text says





One interesting name has surfaced for the key post of Treasury secretary. That would be former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.



That's not saying the same thing as the headline. But the author is the co-founder of the website, so you have to assume he also had a say in the headline.





To me, it doesn't pass the smell test. Yellen has a good resume but I just don't see her as the kind of deal-maker that Biden needs. Plus, she's a mediocre communicator and salesman.





Brainard is the other name that continues to surface and would be a much better pick in my opinion. Obviously, it's still early and no one is expected to be unveiled until December. Given that timeline, I would doubt that Biden has made any firm cabinet choices.











