Yellen: US expects China to meet trade deal commitments

Remarks by US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen

But eventually lowering tariffs in a reciprocal way could be a desirable outcome

Lowering tariffs could have "disinflationary" effect

Current inflation surge is a result of supply bottlenecks, higher energy prices

Inflation should ease in 2H 2022













This seems more aimed at easing the burden for businesses and consumers as inflation continues to pose a major problem across multiple sectors/industries. If they want to, they could but don't expect China to budge on trade commitments. The deal has and always be one that is just for show. They know that, we know that.