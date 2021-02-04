Yellen's meeting with market regulators on GameStop turmoil will be on Thursday
The news that US Treasury Secretary Yellen had called the meeting hit yesterday.
Its been set for today, Thursday 4 February 2021.
Yesterday's Treasury statement said:
- Secretary Yellen believes the integrity of markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets
Yellen will chair the meeting with key financial regulators
- the Securities and Exchange Commission
- the Federal Reserve
- the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission