Yellen's meeting with market regulators on GameStop turmoil will be on Thursday

The news that US Treasury Secretary Yellen had called the meeting hit yesterday.

Its been set for today, Thursday 4 February 2021.  

Yesterday's Treasury statement said:
  • Secretary Yellen believes the integrity of markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets
Yellen will chair the meeting with key financial regulators
  • the Securities and Exchange Commission
  • the Federal Reserve
  • the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
  • and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
