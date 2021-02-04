Yellen's meeting with market regulators on GameStop turmoil will be on Thursday

The news that US Treasury Secretary Yellen had called the meeting hit yesterday.

Its been set for today, Thursday 4 February 2021.





Yesterday's Treasury statement said:

Secretary Yellen believes the integrity of markets is important and has asked for a discussion of recent volatility in financial markets and whether recent activities are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets

Yellen will chair the meeting with key financial regulators

the Securities and Exchange Commission

the Federal Reserve

the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission



