You can't afford to miss TradeON Summit 2020

Don't let the calendar fool you - market trading volatility this year has shown no signs of slowing down. This has led to millions of trading accounts opened in the last few months, creating an unmissable market opportunity.

Worried about traveling or reluctant to leave your desk or trading terminal? TradeON Summit has you covered with a comprehensive virtual summit.

Attendees will be able to engage with thousands of different traders, brokers and market influencers, to connect, discuss market opportunities, and learn from world-class analysts.

Volatile markets during 2020 help provide the perfect backdrop for the largest virtual event of the year. Indeed, TradeON Summit is expected to have upwards of 5,000 traders in attendance.





What to Expect at TradeON Summit 2020

Whether you are a seasoned trader or novice, TradeON Summit has something for all participants.

Virtual auditorium for knowledge sessions, hot topics, market ideas, and networking via public lounges and chat.

Several sessions will be also curated by leading market analysts across the forex and crypto space. This includes the following topics that will leave you one step ahead of the game:





The Upcoming US Elections and its Impact on the FX Market

AI vs. Human Traders Copy Trading

What to Expect from Central Banks in 2020-21



Stay tuned for updates regarding the summit's trading sessions, participating analysts, and detailed agenda.

The event is fully compatible with mobile devices.





