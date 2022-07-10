The UK Times have the report, gated.

But, US media had the report last week, ungated:

A report that will be published ... from the Russian monitoring organization the Moral Rating Agency says the Kremlin may soon seize or redirect assets of those companies to a friendlier firm.

Other at risk firms include Shell, Samsung, PepsiCo, Nissan, Intel, Microsoft, Toyota and Ford. In total, the 47 companies at risk of losing assets to Russia make up 24 percent of the 200 largest corporations in the world, according to the Moral Rating Agency.

The founder of the agency, Mark Dixon, said in a statement that the organizations anticipates “a tsunami of expropriations or blackmailed concessions over the next couple of months,” potentially affecting the U.S. stock market.

Its not difficult to imagine such actions from Putin's criminal pariah state.