I summed up the market overview in the earlier post here. As things stand, we are seeing a more cautious tone ahead of European trading as there is looming uncertainty for how everything will play out next.

Russia has been slapped with more sanctions over the weekend with a number of banks cut off from SWIFT (though it largely spares the energy sector still) and also a hit to its central bank - destabilising the ruble.

That has prompted the start of psychological warfare involving nuclear forces though at the same time, there is going to be talks taking place later this morning so we'll see how that goes.

For now, economic data will take a backseat once again as the market keeps its focus on the CIS region. Oh, let's not forget that it is also month-end so that could be a factor at the London fix later.

0800 GMT - Switzerland Q4 GDP figures

0800 GMT - Spain February preliminary CPI figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland February KOF leading indicator index

1000 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 25 February

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.