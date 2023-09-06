The dollar is in a good spot after yesterday's advance, although sitting marginally lower so far today. The bond market selling is seeing a breather and that is helping with broader market sentiment - for now at least.

There is some verbal intervention by Japan in trying to warn yen traders from going too far, too fast. USD/JPY is down 0.3% to 147.25 currently but it also comes as 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.8 bps to 4.25% on the day.

There isn't anything on the calendar in Europe to really impact markets too much in the session ahead. As such, the focus will stay on the bond market to see if the selling from Friday and yesterday will continue once again. That will in turn drive dollar and equities sentiment in the day ahead.

0600 GMT - Germany July factory orders

0730 GMT - Germany August construction PMI

0830 GMT - UK August construction PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone July retail sales

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 September

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.