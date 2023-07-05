Snippet via Capital Economics on their EUR/USD view:

We expect the euro to depreciate markedly on the back of a further deterioration in economic activity

USD to appreciate, Capital Eco say, citing their pessimistic outlook for major developed market economies (US and euro-zone included) that suggest to them that the USD will appreciate against most FX, gaining from sentiment that'll skew to risk-off.

we forecast the euro to drop back to parity by the end of 2023

Another reason Capital Eco like the USD is due to the AI/tech boom: