Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders.

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Which will take some time today with those 3 centres above all out for the holiday (New Year observance).

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday:

EUR/USD 1.1368

USD/JPY 115.09

GBP/USD 1.3533

USD/CHF 0.9116

USD/CAD 1.2639

AUD/USD 0.7262

NZD/USD 0.6833

As a heads up its also a holiday ahead for UK markets today.

There is a bit of weekend news about, BRB!