Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders.

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Which will take some time today with those 3 centres above all out for the holiday (New Year observance).

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday:

  • EUR/USD 1.1368
  • USD/JPY 115.09
  • GBP/USD 1.3533
  • USD/CHF 0.9116
  • USD/CAD 1.2639
  • AUD/USD 0.7262
  • NZD/USD 0.6833

There is a bit of weekend news about, BRB!