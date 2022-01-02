Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders.
On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Which will take some time today with those 3 centres above all out for the holiday (New Year observance).
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday:
- EUR/USD 1.1368
- USD/JPY 115.09
- GBP/USD 1.3533
- USD/CHF 0.9116
- USD/CAD 1.2639
- AUD/USD 0.7262
- NZD/USD 0.6833
There is a bit of weekend news about, BRB!