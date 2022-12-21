Major currencies are little changed for the most part, with the yen giving back a very tiny portion of gains from yesterday as markets take a bit of a breather. The kiwi is a decent mover though, staying under pressure after yesterday's fall with NZD/USD down 0.7% to 0.6300. The 200-day moving average for the pair is at 0.6257 and will be a target for sellers next.

Besides that, equities are finding some bit-part relief with S&P 500 futures seen up 16 points, or 0.4%, after Wall Street arrested four straight days of declines in trading yesterday. That said, the technical outlook remains iffy as noted here earlier.

In the bond market, 10-year JGB yields continue to inch higher to 0.48% and the selling remains broad-based with Treasury yields also pushing higher at the long-end. 10-year yields in the US are up 2.6 bps to 3.71% on the day currently.

It seems like things are starting to calm down now and we could start to see market participants take things more slowly as we wind down to the holiday period.

There won't be much on the agenda in Europe later to shake things up either today.

0700 GMT - Germany January GfK consumer sentiment

1100 GMT - UK December CBI retailing reported sales

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 December

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.