The dollar is slightly on the softer side to start the new week, with all eyes turning towards the BOJ policy meeting decision coming up on Wednesday.

The Japanese central bank shocked with a policy tweak last month and there is anxiety among broader markets that there might be more hints of one this week as well. USD/JPY remains pinned lower, down 0.2% to 127.60 levels at the moment.

Meanwhile, we are seeing other dollar pairs also come into play with AUD/USD running up against resistance at 0.7000 and EUR/USD looking to extend its good run of form in the hunt of 1.1000 potentially.

There won't be much in the session ahead to really shake things up and with it being a US holiday, we may be in for a quieter and less volatile start to the new week. Just be mindful that the World Economic Forum in Davos will also kick start today. As such, keep your eyes and ears peeled as we will get some prominent speakers in the coming days. You can check out the full agenda here.

0700 GMT - Germany December wholesale price index

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 13 January

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.