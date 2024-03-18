It's a quieter start to the week and things won't look to change too much in European trading today. All eyes are on the major central bank policy decisions to come and we'll only start getting into that tomorrow.

For now, major currencies are not much changed while stock futures are a tinge higher on the day. It is still early in the week so there isn't much to read into the moves for today. The landscape of things will shift accordingly as we get to each major central bank decision in the days ahead.

As for European trading today, it's more or less a waiting game with little on the agenda to shake things up.

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 15 March

1000 GMT - Eurozone February final CPI figures

1000 GMT - Eurozone January trade balance data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.