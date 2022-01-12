Headline number is here from earlier:

More:

China reported 221 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 11, up from 192 a day earlier

166 were locally transmitted

new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Shaanxi and Guangdong

118 in Henan

33 in Tianjin

8 in Shaanxi

7 in Shenzhen (Guangdong)

Those locations fit with what we've been seeing in the current outbreak, i.e. no fresh locations added today. If there is any good news that'd count.

I'll see what else I can dig up.