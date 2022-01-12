Headline number is here from earlier:
China has reported 166 local coronavirus cases for the day (from 110 a day earlier)
More:
China reported 221 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 11, up from 192 a day earlier
- 166 were locally transmitted
- new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Shaanxi and Guangdong
- 118 in Henan
- 33 in Tianjin
- 8 in Shaanxi
- 7 in Shenzhen (Guangdong)
Those locations fit with what we've been seeing in the current outbreak, i.e. no fresh locations added today. If there is any good news that'd count.
I'll see what else I can dig up.