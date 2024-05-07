The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. The Nasdaq index close modestly lower, the Dow and the S&P closed with modest gains on the day.
A summary of the closing levels shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average rose 31.99 points or 0.08% at 38884.27
- S&P index rose 6.8 points or 0.13% have 5187.71
- NASDAQ index fell -16.69 points or -0.10% at 16332.56
The small-cap Russell 2000 gain 3.97 points for 0.19% at 2064.64.
- Nvidia shares fell -$15.86 or -1.72% to $905.54 as investors reacted to potential competition from Apple in chip-making.
- Apple shares edged higher by $0.69 or 0.38% at $182.40
- Meta Platforms shares rose $2.56 or 0.55% at 468.24
- Alphabet shares rose $3.15 or 1.87% at $171.25
- Tesla shares fell $-6.95 or -3.76% at $177.81.
After the close:
- Lyft reported earnings of $0.15 better than the $0.03 estimate. Revenues also beat expectations at $1.28 billion versus expected $1.16 billion. Shares are currently up $0.46 or 2.77% at $17.10.
- Wynn resorts reported EPS of $1.59 versus $1.27 expected. Revenues also beat $1.86 billion versus $1.79 billion expected. Shares of Wynn are trading up $2.33 or 2.40%.
- Rivian reported earnings-per-share $-1.24 versus expected $-1.17. Revenues came in and $1.2 billion versus $1.18 billion. Shares are trading down $0.18 or -1.76%