The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. The Nasdaq index close modestly lower, the Dow and the S&P closed with modest gains on the day.

A summary of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 31.99 points or 0.08% at 38884.27

S&P index rose 6.8 points or 0.13% have 5187.71

NASDAQ index fell -16.69 points or -0.10% at 16332.56

The small-cap Russell 2000 gain 3.97 points for 0.19% at 2064.64.

Nvidia shares fell -$15.86 or -1.72% to $905.54 as investors reacted to potential competition from Apple in chip-making.

Apple shares edged higher by $0.69 or 0.38% at $182.40

Meta Platforms shares rose $2.56 or 0.55% at 468.24

Alphabet shares rose $3.15 or 1.87% at $171.25

Tesla shares fell $-6.95 or -3.76% at $177.81.

After the close: