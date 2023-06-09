Major currencies are almost no different from the earlier snapshot here. EUR/USD is down slightly by 0.2% to 1.0760 but keeping within a 25 pips range only for the day. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is up 0.5% to 139.60 but again the pair is rather confined in between large option expiries between 139.00 and 140.00 currently. Besides that, there is a rather subdued mood everywhere else.

It's a bit lifeless in equities space as well with US futures little changed near flat levels while European indices are also barely showing any change after the opening two hours. Here's a look at how they are doing:

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

S&P 500 futures flat

Nasdaq futures +0.1%

Dow futures -0.1%

Talk about a snoozefest, eh? Meanwhile, bond yields are holding higher at least with 10-year Treasury yields up 3.3 bps to 3.747%. However, that just eats slightly into the over 7 bps drop yesterday after traders reacted to the US weekly initial jobless claims data.