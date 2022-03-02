As Powell's testimony continues a snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Spot gold is continuing its move to the downside and currently trades down $-23.57 or -1.21% of $1920.99
  • Spot silver is down $0.37 or -1.5% at $24.98
  • The price of WTI crude oil futures is trading at $106.06. That is sharply lower from the $112 $48 high. The low for the day comes in at $105.18
  • Bitcoin is trading near unchanged at $44,470

A snapshot of the US stock market shows a major indices higher and trading near high levels for the day:

  • Dow industrial average is up 557 points or 1.67% at 33846
  • S&P index is up 66.67 points or 1.55% at 4372.59
  • NASDAQ index is up 149 points or 1.1% at 13681
  • Russell 2000 is up 37.3 points or 1.86% at 2045.80

In the US debt market, yields remain higher:

  • two year yield is at 1.484% up 16 basis points
  • 10 year yield is at 1.844% up 12.5 basis points
  • 30 year yield is at 2.18% of a .7 basis points

The strongest of the major currencies is the CAD after the Bank of Canada hiked rates by 25 basis points. The JPY is the weakest along with the CHF as flight out of safety (and risk on) flows dominate.

Forex
The strongest to weakest currencies

In the commodity markets: