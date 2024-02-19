Current mood: Long weekend in the US casts a shadow over markets to start the week

And the fact that we are deprived of any major economic data releases today isn't going to help going into European trading later. As such, we are likely to see more sideways action in markets if anything else.

For now, risk sentiment is keeping steadier and major currencies are looking rather subdued. On the latter, we might get some extensions to the narrow ranges in the session ahead. But I won't expect traders to be making any notable plays until Wall Street returns to action.

In terms of data, there's only the SNB total sight deposits release for the week ending 16 February due at 0900 GMT. So, expect a quieter session in terms of headlines as well in European morning trade.

I wish you the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.