Considering how markets are extremely sensitive to US data at the moment, it is best to be prepared for more potential landmines to come before we get to the next FOMC meeting later this month. In the next week, there are going to be some major economic releases and those will feed further into the Fed pricing outlook as noted here.

US August CPI figures - Wednesday, 13 September

US August PPI figures - Thursday, 14 September

US August retail sales - Thursday, 14 September

US weekly jobless claims - Thursday, 14 September

US September Empire Fed manufacturing index - Friday, 15 September

US September University of Michigan consumer sentiment - Friday, 15 September

The big one to watch will be the CPI report on Wednesday but don't discount the impact of the other data releases as well, especially if there are going to be surprises along the way.