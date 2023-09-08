Considering how markets are extremely sensitive to US data at the moment, it is best to be prepared for more potential landmines to come before we get to the next FOMC meeting later this month. In the next week, there are going to be some major economic releases and those will feed further into the Fed pricing outlook as noted here.
- US August CPI figures - Wednesday, 13 September
- US August PPI figures - Thursday, 14 September
- US August retail sales - Thursday, 14 September
- US weekly jobless claims - Thursday, 14 September
- US September Empire Fed manufacturing index - Friday, 15 September
- US September University of Michigan consumer sentiment - Friday, 15 September
The big one to watch will be the CPI report on Wednesday but don't discount the impact of the other data releases as well, especially if there are going to be surprises along the way.