Adding that Credit Suisse's plight is deeper than that as it faces ongoing market confidence issues with regards to its investment banking strategy and also the erosion of its franchise. As such, they see "an intervention with the option of a takeover as the most likely scenario especially by UBS".

Well, that would be the least bit surprising on how this whole saga ends. And that will certainly shore up market sentiment even more if there are more substantiated reports or rumours in the day(s) ahead.