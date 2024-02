Nick Timiraos is tweeting that Goldman has now pushed the first cut to June from May joining others. Fed officials have been pushing "later vs sooner". The analysts are now seeing it more and the market has also pushed up yields have pushed yields higher as well.

Although the US 10-year is still well off the 2023 high at 5.02%, it is near the high from October 2022 at 4.33%.

PS Goldman now sees 4 cuts in 2024 down from 5 cuts.