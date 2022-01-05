Prior was 534K

Estimates ranged from 300K-500K

Goods +138K vs +110K prior

Services +669K vs +424K

Leisure and hospitality jobs +246K vs +136K prior

Trade and transportation +138K vs +78K prior

Health and education +85K vs +55K prior

Full report

Friday is the non-farm payrolls report and his will bump up market expectations, even if ADP's track record since the pandemic has been spotty. It's the best reading since May.

It's not a surprise to see hiring in transportation and health, which are in high demand; but the jump in leisure and hospitality during omicron was unexpected.