ADP employment trend remains higher but flatter

Prior month revised to 261K from 242K

March ADP national employment plus 145K versus 200 K

small (less than 50 employees) +101K

medium firms (500 – 499) +33K

large (greater than 499 employees) +10K

job stayers 6.9% versus 7.2%

job changers 14.2% versus 14.3% last month

ADP says that payee gains fell faster in March. They also comment that:

Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing

Employers are point back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down.

