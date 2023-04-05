- Prior month revised to 261K from 242K
- March ADP national employment plus 145K versus 200 K
- small (less than 50 employees) +101K
- medium firms (500 – 499) +33K
- large (greater than 499 employees) +10K
- job stayers 6.9% versus 7.2%
- job changers 14.2% versus 14.3% last month
For the full report CLICK HERE
ADP says that payee gains fell faster in March. They also comment that:
- Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing
- Employers are point back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down.
/inflation