There is a report that Ukraine is no longer insisting on NATO membership. This is according to a AFP report but is not confirmed.

The Russians are demanding that Ukraine remain neutral and not a member of NATO.

The stocks in the US are seeing a reversal higher perhaps in reaction.

Dow is up 345 points or 1.04%

S&P is up 38 pointes or 0.92%

Nasdaq is up 164 points or 1.27%

Crude oil is trading at $124.