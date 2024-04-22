Bloomberg (gated) convey the views of Koji Nakatsuka, chief investment officer for Japan equity at Allianz Global Investors.

On Japanese stocks:

sees Middle East tensions and currency volatility as temporary

sees solid corporate fundamentals and the long-term artificial intelligence outlook provide support

“If everything gets normalized, the Japanese stock market has an upside potential towards the end of the year. The Nikkei may return to its record high levels by year-end”

On FX:

highly likely that the yen will weaken to 155-158 per dollar

but “most market participants are already expecting the government to intervene, so it’s difficult to continue buying the dollar and shorting the Japanese yen”

---

Its interesting that if this is correct:

most market participants are already expecting the government to intervene

then that sets up the next leg higher in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY daily candles: