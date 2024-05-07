Altimeter's Brad Gerstner on CNBC:

We have down exposure by adding shorts and reducing some positions

Gone from 80% net long to 60% net long

I think it makes sense to trim a little.

I don't think it's a market that will treat all stocks equally

The market is driven by technology with the reacceleration caused by AI

If you are not beating your numbers or elevated guidance you may suffer

We want to be in the names of companies that are accelerating like Nvidia, Amazon, Meta Platforms..

The NASDAQ index is trading of 38.82 points or 0.24%. The S&P indexes string up 0.31%.