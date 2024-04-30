Amazon reported higher-than-expected earnings-per-share and revenues in quarter one 2024

Revenue : $143.3B vs expectations of $142.6 billion, up from $127.4 billion in Q1 2023.

: $143.3B vs expectations of $142.6 billion, up from $127.4 billion in Q1 2023. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) : $0.98 vs expectations $0.84, an increase from $0.31 in Q1 2023.

: $0.98 vs expectations $0.84, an increase from $0.31 in Q1 2023. Online Stores : $54.67 billion vs revenue expectations of $54.8 billion, up from $51.1 billion in Q1 2023.

: $54.67 billion vs revenue expectations of $54.8 billion, up from $51.1 billion in Q1 2023. Amazon Web Services (AWS) : $25.04 vs revenue expectations of $24.11 billion, up from $21.4 billion in Q1 2023. That was an increase of 17%. Expectations was 14.7%

: $25.04 vs revenue expectations of $24.11 billion, up from $21.4 billion in Q1 2023. That was an increase of 17%. Expectations was 14.7% Advertising: Revenue expected to be $11.8 billion, up from $9.5 billion in Q1 2023.

Amazon plans to invest dollars $750 million in technologies resources, training, and programs to further improve safety across its network.

Guidance estimate 150.13 B

operating income is expected to be between $10 billion and $14 billion

Expects Q2 net sales to be 144B versus 149B

AWS growth rate now at $100B annual reventue run rate

Amazon shares are trading up $5.80 or 3.26% at $180.81.