Amazon reported higher-than-expected earnings-per-share and revenues in quarter one 2024
- Revenue: $143.3B vs expectations of $142.6 billion, up from $127.4 billion in Q1 2023.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.98 vs expectations $0.84, an increase from $0.31 in Q1 2023.
- Online Stores: $54.67 billion vs revenue expectations of $54.8 billion, up from $51.1 billion in Q1 2023.
- Amazon Web Services (AWS): $25.04 vs revenue expectations of $24.11 billion, up from $21.4 billion in Q1 2023. That was an increase of 17%. Expectations was 14.7%
- Advertising: Revenue expected to be $11.8 billion, up from $9.5 billion in Q1 2023.
Amazon plans to invest dollars $750 million in technologies resources, training, and programs to further improve safety across its network.
Guidance estimate 150.13 B
- operating income is expected to be between $10 billion and $14 billion
- Expects Q2 net sales to be 144B versus 149B
- AWS growth rate now at $100B annual reventue run rate
Amazon shares are trading up $5.80 or 3.26% at $180.81.