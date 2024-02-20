DJIA will have 3 of the magnificent 7 in it once this change takes place:

MSFT

AAPL

and now AMZN

I had the heads up on changes to the DJIA earlier in the month:

As part of the changes Uber will join the DJ Transportation Average.

The DJIA is weighted by share price, not by market capitalization.

its calculated by adding the prices of the 30 stocks and dividing by a factor that accounts for changes like stock splits and index entrants

companies with a higher share price have a greater effect on index moves, regardless of their total market value.

This methodology of calculating the Dow's value is very unlike the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, these two assign weightings based on market capitalizations