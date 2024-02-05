Chinese-born Australian citizen writer Yang Jun has been given a suspended death sentence in China. The death sentence came with a two-year reprieve that could see him given life imprisonment instead.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong describes it as "harrowing news"

"The Australian government is appalled at this outcome"

Wong has summonsed China's ambassador

--

Yang was detained in January 2019 on espionage charges. Was tried behind closed doors two years later. A verdict was given today.

--

Well, this is ForexLive, so I'll leave comments about dictatorships and secret courts for someone else. For the AUD, this is a potential weight if Australia - China relations deteriorate on this.