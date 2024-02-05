Chinese-born Australian citizen writer Yang Jun has been given a suspended death sentence in China. The death sentence came with a two-year reprieve that could see him given life imprisonment instead.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong describes it as "harrowing news"

  • "The Australian government is appalled at this outcome"
  • Wong has summonsed China's ambassador

Yang was detained in January 2019 on espionage charges. Was tried behind closed doors two years later. A verdict was given today.

Well, this is ForexLive, so I'll leave comments about dictatorships and secret courts for someone else. For the AUD, this is a potential weight if Australia - China relations deteriorate on this.

