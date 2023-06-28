My take on the remarks from the Premier yesterday was pretty downbeat:

Analysts at ANZ are a bit more optimistic though, bolding is mine:

China’s Premier, Li Qiang said that growth has picked up this quarter. Nevertheless, they will roll out more practical, effective measures to expand domestic demand.

The market has been waiting for further details on stimulus measures following recent comments by various state departments. While his comments lacked specifics, it’s the strongest sign yet that additional support will be provided.

I do hope I am wrong and ANZ are right.

China’s Premier Li Qiang