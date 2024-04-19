...and the beat (or beating) of the NASDAQ index goes on. The index is now down -2.21%. That's the worst day since January 31, when the index fell -2.23%.

The price is moving further away from its 100-day moving average of 15488.78.

The next support. Cons between 15012.77 and 15158.49. That area encompasses the 38.2% retracement of the longer-term move up from the October 26 low and other swing highs and lows going back to December and January (see red number circles on the chart above and the yellow area).