The earthquake earlier this month led to some serious damage. It's not yet clear if this is an aftershock or something worse. It's currently very early in the morning in Taipei.

Earlier today a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit just off the coast while the quake at the start of the month was 7.4 and one of the strongest earthquakes there on record.

Early reports peg the latest one at a magnitude of 6.1. With that, I wouldn't expect any damage but it will no doubt keep the people of Taiwan unnerved.